New TCUK Branch will Enhance Support for Customers in the North of England and Scotland

TCUK is opening a new branch in Stockport, near Manchester, to further enhance support for its growing customer base for Toshiba, Carrier and CIAT products in the North of England and Scotland. The initiative is part of the company’s drive to become a one-stop-shop for integrated building services solutions. TCUK is a joint venture between Toshiba and Carrier in the United Kingdom, and is part of

UTC Climate, Controls & Security, a unit of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX).

The new 10,000 sq. ft. facility, which will operate alongside TCUK’s UK headquarters at Leatherhead, includes administration offices, a warehouse, trade centre and a state-of-the-art heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) technology training centre.

In addition to air conditioning equipment, the trade counter will supply installation components and materials, such as copper pipe and insulation, enabling installers to source everything required for a project from a convenient single source.

The training centre will provide hands-on and classroom-based courses in HVAC technology, with working examples from the latest generation of Toshiba, Carrier and CIAT equipment and controls.

David Dunn, TCUK’s managing director for sales, said: “The new branch will provide local stocking and rapid technical support to our expanding customer base in the North and Scotland. We understand the importance of speed in responding to projects with increasingly short delivery times, and the Stockport branch will provide this.”

He added: “Bringing our leading brands, Toshiba, Carrier and CIAT, together enables us to offer customers a total HVAC package for all projects, with appropriate, high efficiency equipment and controls drawn from our comprehensive range of proven technologies.”

The new HVAC technology training centre will operate year-round, with a scheduled programme of courses supported by bespoke training to meet specific installer, consultant and end-user needs. The Leatherhead training facility, which has recently been expanded to include CIAT technology, will continue to serve customers in the south of England.

David Dunn said: “Our vision is to be the UK’s leading supplier of technologically innovative, energy efficient, environmentally responsible HVAC equipment, combined with the best customer support in the industry. The opening of the new Stockport branch near Manchester is a milestone in our continuing journey towards achieving this long-term objective, delivering significant benefits for customers and end users.”

For more information, visit http://www.toshiba-aircon.co.uk