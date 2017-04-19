New sensor range from Belimo

The perfect complement to actuators and valves

Belimo is proud to announce the expansion of its product range with new and innovative HVAC sensors. The sensors are the ideal complement to actuators and valves from Belimo, optimising system performance and improving energy efficiency.

The new sensor range is the result of over four decades of experience, intensive research and focus on providing added value to customers.

The sensors can be seamlessly integrated into all major building automation and control systems (BACS) and are extremely reliable, guaranteeing high quality.

Belimo’s expertise and ability to innovate are evident in the universal compact enclosure design, intuitive tool-less snap-on cover and detachable mounting plate which make installation and commissioning easy. BACnet and Modbus communication protocols provide superior application data access.

The highly resistant sensors also carry a five-year warranty, conform to NEMA 4X / IP65 requirements and are UL compliant. Belimo offers sensors for measuring temperature, humidity, pressure, CO 2 , and VOC (volatile organic compounds) for pipe, duct and outdoor applications.

“Sensors from Belimo not only deliver reliable and accurate readings,” states David Alliband, Product Manager, “but the sensor enclosure design also features a modular conduit fitting and a plug-in terminal that installers and technicians will love.”

