New polymer pipe course added to REHAU’s CPD programme

Rehau is inviting professionals from the building service industry to register for a CPD from the refreshed 2017/2018 REHAU CPD programme.

Many of REHAU’s professional courses are accredited by CIBSE, including the latest addition to the 2017/18 programme; Polymer Pipe for Heating and Plumbing. This new seminar covers how polymer pipes can be used in different installations, using the example of REHAU’s new RAUTITAN pipe, and the learning programme is fully approved by CIBSE. Alongside the new polymer pipe CPD, REHAU’S packed CPD offering for 2017/18 includes seminars on District Heating and Heat Networks, an introduction to Renewable Heat, Ground Source Heating, Ground-air Heat Exchangers, an Introduction to Subsurface Heating and Cooling, Thermally Activated Building Structures, Chilled Ceiling systems, innovative uses of Cable Trunking, and Polypropylene Sewer Pipe and Chambers.

All of the courses are free for attendees, and are hosted at the customer premises.

Tony Harbour, Senior Commercial Manager at the REHAU Hub, said “CPD is an important part of every professional’s career development but its difficult to make time- and funds- available for it. That’s why we offer a varied programme of seminars for professionals, covering the key topics we are most often asked about. It’s a CPD but for busy people, and the best par tis that it’s insight and learning, and its industry accredited. “

For further details on CPD Seminars available from REHAU visit www.rehau.uk/hub