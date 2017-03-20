New member sign-ups for the British Pump Manufacturers Association

The BPMA has signed up several new members, which it attributes to its ongoing commitment to represent the business interests of UK and Irish suppliers of liquid pumps and pumping equipment.

Among the joiners is Sheffield-based KTR UK Limited, whose Marketing Manager, Rod Sarich, said: “We’re delighted to be joining BPMA, which will give us the opportunity to showcase our work to industry professionals and to network and share ideas and best practice with our peers.

“KTR has been manufacturing couplings and supplying the UK and global markets for more than 50 years and being in BPMA gives us the opportunity to share some of that experience and expertise with our fellow members and increase KTR’s presence in the UK.”

Other new BPMA members include engineering inventory supplier, Hayley Group Ltd; water pump manufacturer, Alton Pumps Ltd and pump energy specialists, Riventa Ltd of Truro in Cornwall. Fluid and Energy Solutions Consultancy Ltd have also joined as an Associate Member, bringing the total BPMA membership to 77 companies.

Steve Schofield, Director and Chief Executive of the BPMA, said: “We are delighted to welcome these five companies into the BPMA. Their varied product and services offerings dovetail nicely with that of other members, and we look forward to developing strong and mutually rewarding relationships with each of them.”