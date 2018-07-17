New LG split outdoor for indoor installation VRF system – Multi V M

LG Electronics has continued its impressive 2018 with the launch of its new Multi V M – a split compressor and heat exchanger unit for indoor installation.

Multi V M is a hidden VRF system for complete indoor installation. It is available as a module type installation that has significant benefits. These include the provision of an increased freedom of design, as additional structure or ceiling construction are not needed, far easier maintenance – as both the compressor and heat exchanger units are compact – the compressor is 580 x 700 x 500mm – and the heat exchanger is 1,562 x 460 x 688mm – and lightweight at 69kg and 84kg respectively – and lower noise when compared to an integrated type of installation.

The target market for this new introduction by LG is any installation where it is difficult to find roof space for the external units or on for example, a first floor building with restrictions on external units being mounted on the walls.

Multi V M offers a selection of high flexibility installation options combined with quiet operation and high efficiency with an EER of 3.40. The combined unit provides a rated capacity of 14kW for heating and 14kW for cooling and its possible to connect to a number of different types and capacity of indoor units to meet each installation’s requirements – a total of ten different units to be exact.

The split unit makes installation very flexible, with the compressor able to be installed anywhere indoors – perhaps in a kitchen or a storage room. The heat exchanger is usually installed in a ceiling void with both inlet and outlet ducted to outside air. Alternatively, just one side can be ducted to outside, allowing for a more flexible installation. This is effectively bringing the outdoor unit, inside.

Installation costs are said to be lower when compared to rooftop or back alley installations because of short piping lengths and the subsequent shorter installation times with minimal capacity losses.

When it comes to efficiency and performance levels, the new Multi V M from LG takes the accolades. It features an LG designed and manufactured inverter compressor, with smart load control and wide louvre plus fins, delivering high efficiency. Smart load control is a feature that automatically controls the refrigerant temperature according to the outside ambient temperature. The wide louvre plus fin technology increases efficiency and heating performance compared to conventional fins.

The new type scroll compressor offers an interesting new concept for this kind of equipment. A conventional scroll compressor offers high efficiency, low vibration and low noise, a wide operating range – up to 160Hz – and makes it possible to operate in a cold area. A rotary compressor offers a simple structure and lower cost, but has a lower operating range – 85Hz – and it cannot operate in a cold area.

The new LG compressor in the Multi V M is a ‘Scroll + Rotary’ compressor structure – effectively offering the benefits of both types of compressor in one. It offers high efficiency with seasonal efficiency improvements, low noise at high speed, and a wider operating range – between 15 and 150Hz. Seasonal energy efficiencies offer a SEER of 7.1% improvement in heating and cooling improvements of 11.5% compared to rotary compressors.

Other benefits of the LG Multi V M include its ability to allow flexible piping design, with a maximum distance between compressor module and heat exchanger module of 30 metres. The maximum distance between the indoor modules and the compressor can be up to 70 metres. It’s low noise levels – of both the compressor and the heat exchanger – makes it an easy choice – with sound levels of 45dB. It also offers a Night Silent Mode.

And controls? An area where LG traditionally scores highly over its competitors – this unit is no different. Offering wireless control with mobile application – it offers more convenient usage and management. There’s an LG Smart ThinQ option that allows you to control the system using smart internet devices such as Android or IOS based smartphones. This allows you to switch on and off, make mode selection, monitor current temperature, set the temperature, implement vane control, energy monitoring and use filter management remotely. Ease of maintenance is key with all LG equipment and it’s no different with the Multi V M. Being smaller and lighter than competitive units is a great start when looking at transporting and placing these units. LG’s Mobile LG MV – easy cycle monitoring and control through a Wi-Fi LG MV module, allows engineers to inspect and monitor LG air conditioning units easily, a ‘must have’ tool for any engineer working on LG HVAC systems.

The Multi V M features upgraded problem analysis, making easier diagnosis, servicing and maintenance possible. Without the need to disassemble the chassis of the unit, engineers can quickly check the air conditioner’s error code through its 7-segment error indicator. There’s an optional Data Saving Module available too where the operation record data is saved to an SD memory card. This makes it easy for system diagnostics, service time is shorter and accuracy is much improved.

If you’re looking for a unit that offers incredible system flexibility, the LG Multi V M is the response you’ve been looking for. It can be linked with third party BMS LonWorks, BACNet or Modbus via a Gateway and provide a flexible control system with other devices, using one of several dry contact options.

To find out more about LG’s Multi V M, visit partner.lge.com/uk, or you can email LG at uk.aircon@lge.com.