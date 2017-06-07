NEW LASERS IN BLACKPOOL

A new laser has arrived in Blackpool- not on the famous Promenade, but at one of the UK’s leading air movement engineering companies.

Gilberts, headquartered in Clifton Road, Blackpool, has invested in the new laser as part of laser cutting technology designed to deliver even greater precision to its components that help ensure thousands of buildings across the country maintain a fresh internal atmosphere.

The Platino 200 Lpt21530 laser cutter is now operational in Gilberts’ 85,000 ft2 manufacturing facility replacing a traditional CNC punch press, processing two-dimensional components for the company’s range of ventilation grilles, louvres and diffusers.

It is the latest development at the company, complimenting the state of the art in house test centre opened in 2014, and new warehousing facilities at the end of 2016.

“The laser cutter gives us, and our customers, numerous advantages,” explains Gilberts’ Technical Director Roy Jones. “It delivers enhanced precision, to within ±1mm. It enables greater complexity of detailing than we could achieve by our previous method (stamping out metal aluminium and steel parts using CNC punch press). It is much faster, especially on long profiles lines and provides better component nesting which reduces material wastage significantly.”

Adds Gilberts Managing Director Jonathan Haslam, “We have always been unique in our ability to offer a bespoke service, completely in house from concept, through design and testing to manufacture: no other British company in air movement/ventilation can do that. The laser cutter adds another benefit to that unrivalled customer experience. 2016 has been a busy and challenging year and we have found it difficult at times to keep up with demand. The laser not only expands our capacity capabilities (its more than twice as fast as the CNC press it replaced) but has also enhanced our ability to develop, meet and deliver precise, individual customer driven product and component specifications.”

Founded 55 years ago, family-owned and run Gilberts is Britain’s leading independent air movement specialist. Recent projects include supply elements of the ventilation solutions at the redevelopment of BBC White City, Liverpool FC’s new Anfield stand, Google headquarters in London, Gonville & Caius Boathouse in Oxford, and Ayrshire College’s new Kilmarnock Campus.

