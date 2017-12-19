New IP65 LED Dimmable Downlight – Vela Advanced

September 2016, GreenBrook Electrical launched the new VELA Advance LED Fire rated fitting to the market. We are confident this new range will become one of the highest specified products in LED fire rated lighting.

These shallow 9W, IP65 LED fire rated fittings, with a true 92lm/w output, will offer a performance that meets the high demands of the UK market and the increasing demands of specifiers and contractors. Easy to install with fixed, tilt and anti-glare options available in 3000K & 4000K all offering interchangeable bezel finishes of black, satin chrome, polished chrome and gold – these fittings are ideal for both domestic and commercial applications. Includes LED dimmable driver.