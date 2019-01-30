New International Convention Centre Wales to be Air Conditioned with Carrier 30KAV Vision Chillers

Carrier’s award-winning high efficiency AquaForce® Vision 30KAV chiller has been chosen to provide high quality air conditioning for the new International Convention Centre Wales (ICC Wales). Carrier, a world leader in high-technology heating, air-conditioning and refrigeration solutions, is a part of Carrier, a leading global provider of innovative HVAC, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies.

Located at the prestigious Celtic Manor Resort, host of the Ryder Cup and recent NATO Summit, the ICC Wales project is an £83.7m joint venture between the resort’s owners and the Welsh Government. The new venue, which opens in 2019, will accommodate 5,000 delegates and includes a 4,000sqm pillar-free main hall, a 1,500 seated auditorium, 12 flexible meeting rooms, a double-height glass atrium and a 2,500sqm plaza for outdoor events.

Two Carrier 30KAV chillers equipped with Greenspeed® Intelligence inverter-driven screw compressors have been selected to air condition the new facility, each delivering 791kW of cooling.

The chillers are being deployed in a duty-share configuration, with each chiller sized for 58% of the diversified load to provide outstanding resilience and continuity of cooling at all times.

Due to the coastal location, the units have been specified with Super Enviroshield® condenser coating which is factory-applied and provides an extra high level of corrosion protection for the high efficiency all-aluminum heat exchangers from corrosion. This extremely durable and flexible epoxy coating is uniformly applied over all coil surfaces, completely isolating the metal from the surrounding environment. In addition, the chillers are equipped with integrated refrigerant leak protection systems at the request of the client.

Peter Davies, director of contractor and installer CMB Engineering, said: “Carrier has a reputation for reliable, well-engineered systems, and the company’s senior sales engineer Russ Tyrell provided helpful support throughout the project. The efficiency performance of the new 30KAV chiller range is excellent due to the use of inverters that precisely match cooling output to current load. This is highly attractive for end users, as it delivers high quality comfort conditions for occupants, while minimising running costs and enhancing environmental credentials, all important considerations in the ICC Wales project.”

The 30KAV chiller offers:

Energy savings of 25-35% per year compared with conventional chillers, with smart energy monitoring enabling users to track real-time electrical consumption, cooling output and instantaneous efficiency ratios;

New inverter-driven Carrier 06Z twin-rotor screw compressors for exceptional efficiency and reliability, and positive displacement compression with wide operating range and no possibility of surge, ensuring resilience and continuity of cooling;

Use of Touch Pilot controls, a new generation of integrated controls, including wireless connectivity for ease of use and control;

Step-less variable speed air-cooled inverter for increased reliability and efficiency, and low noise as a result of an integrated resonator;

Inverter-driven motors ensure negligible start-up current and improved power factor, a major benefit in applications with restricted electrical supply;

Third generation Novation micro-channel heat exchanger condenser coils in a new ‘W’ configuration, ensuring maximum condensing in a compact space;

Integrated leak indication control algorithms for environmental protection and user assurance;

Sixth generation Carrier Flying Bird fan with variable speed AC or EC fan motors for enhanced energy efficiency and low noise;

Optional variable speed chilled water pumps with constant pressure differential or constant temperature differential control for enhanced efficiency.

About Carrier

Founded by the inventor of modern air conditioning, Carrier is the world’s leader in high-technology heating, air-conditioning and refrigeration solutions. Carrier provides sustainable solutions, integrating energy-efficient products, building controls and energy services for residential, commercial, retail, transport and food service customers. Carrier is a part of UTC Climate, Controls & Security, a unit of United Technologies Corp., a leading provider to the aerospace and building systems industries worldwide. For more information, visit www.carrier.com or follow @CarrierGreen on Twitter.