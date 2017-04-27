New facilities at Honiton Surgery – “Well lit”

Luceco has recently provided an LED lighting solution to meet the needs of visitors and staff at Honiton Surgery. The new extension offers 6 new consulting rooms, treatment, waiting and meeting rooms. IQ Engineering Ltd, based in Newton Abbot provided consultancy services for the building works, with the installation of the electrical services being carried out by REF Electrics (Taunton) Ltd.

Providing instant, safe lighting and being quick and easy to install, LuxPanel offers up to 50,000 hours working life with no maintenance or re-lamping requirements, benefitting the environment in terms of energy efficiency and no lamp disposal. Platinum LED Downlights were also installed, offering running cost savings of up to 80%. Designed to retrofit ceiling cut outs of common compact fluorescent downlights, the Platinum features easy fit positive locating swing out tabs and interchangeable bezel options. Ideal for use with sensors and lighting controls, the downlight has dimmable and emergency versions available.

With cost effective, energy saving LED luminaires from Luceco, the patients and staff should enjoy the benefits of a “well lit” environment in which to visit and work at Honiton Surgery.

