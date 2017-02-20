New exposed terminal air conditioning system

Why hide the services when they can be showcased in a striking artistic manner by removing the false celling? This is the thinking of many architects and clients.

In response to this Advanced Air have developed a new range of fan coil units specifically aimed at this niche market requirement.

With exposed systems the fan coil has to be streamlined to match the high aesthetic standard required. All pipe work and electrical connections are located in one point at the rear of the unit to shorten the distance between the fan coil and the centralised distribution network of pipes and cables.

The outer casing of the fan coil gives smooth lines to the unit and can be painted any colour or alternatively a metal polish finish. This arrangement can be more aesthetically pleasing and is a refreshing change from the bland appearance of a suspended ceiling where all the services are hidden.

The unit incorporates all of the standard components and includes an acoustic inbuilt attenuator and condensate pump. It can be supplied with internally mounted EPIV or PICV 2 port valve hook up sets and BAC net FCU controller.

Hiding the services leads to a messy engineering solution whereas with an exposed system the designer and installer have to integrate all aspects of the system to achieve a high aesthetic standard. Moreover services hidden behind a false ceiling become dirty and dusty and can eventually contaminate the room environment. Exposed services can be cleaned more readily and maintenance issues are more easily addressed. It also means that older 1960’s buildings with low structural slab to slab heights can be recycled and provide modern office space.

Andrew Sargent, General Manager of Advanced Air, said “Innovation in Action” yet again demonstrates how we develop new products to meet special requirements on a project by project basis. He confirmed that Advanced Air had recently completed three projects applying this new product range.

