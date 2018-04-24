New Epsilon – UGR19 compliant LED Luminaire from Luceco

Luceco has recently launched a new variant of the popular Epsilon luminaire, an LED direct / indirect UGR19 compliant recessed fitting designed to optimise lighting performance and maximise luminaire spacing. Epsilon enjoys an improved efficacy of 140 Llm/cW due to a new micro prism optic. The luminaire is available in standard, dimmable, emergency dimmable, emergency self-test, DALI emergency dimmable and LiteIP.

Architecturally pleasing in appearance, the new Epsilon also remains within the spirit of The Society of Light & Lighting’s LG 7 requirements. Epsilon offers up to 50,000 hours working life with no maintenance or re-lamping requirement, benefiting the environment in terms of energy efficiency and lamp disposal and is the perfect replacement for traditional fluorescent lamped fittings in commercial and educational environments.

www.luceco.com