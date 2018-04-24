New Epsilon – UGR19 compliant LED Luminaire from Luceco

Luceco has recently launched a new variant of the popular Epsilon luminaire, an LED direct / indirect UGR19 compliant recessed fitting designed to optimise lighting performance and maximise luminaire spacing.  Epsilon enjoys an improved efficacy of 140 Llm/cW due to a new micro prism optic. The luminaire is available in standard, dimmable, emergency dimmable, emergency self-test, DALI emergency dimmable and LiteIP.

Architecturally pleasing in appearance, the new Epsilon also remains within the spirit of The Society of Light & Lighting’s LG 7 requirements.  Epsilon offers up to 50,000 hours working life with no maintenance or re-lamping requirement, benefiting the environment in terms of energy efficiency and lamp disposal and is the perfect replacement for traditional fluorescent lamped fittings in commercial and educational environments.

www.luceco.com

ByBSEE
On April 20, 2018
Newsletter Items
0

Related Articles