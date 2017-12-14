NEW DUNHAM-BUSH APPOINTMENT TO FOCUS ON TRENCH AND PERIMETER HEATING

Dunham-Bush Ltd, one of the UK’s leading manufacturers of heating and cooling equipment, has appointed David Taylor as Regional Sales Manager for its Heating Division.

He will be primarily responsible for developing sales of trench and perimeter heating systems.

David brings a wealth of experience in this field having spent over twenty-one years at Jaga Heating, most recently as a Major Projects Manager.

David is particularly pleased to be working for a UK manufacturer renowned for delivering high quality unitary and bespoke heating solutions across a wide range of products. He will be contacting current and potential customers to offer them the excellent level of personal service for which he as become widely known within the industry.