New butterfly valves and actuators from Belimo

The newly designed butterfly valves and the new PR actuators are arguably the most intelligent, energy efficient and reliable high flow solution in the HVAC market, creating 80% energy savings and reduced transformer and wiring costs. Having focused on ease of installation, application flexibility and longevity, this series sets new performance standards in the HVAC industry.

The new generation Belimo butterfly valve-actuator combination is the solution for heating isolation, chiller isolation and cooling tower isolation, change-over-systems, large air handler coil control and bypass applications.

Thanks to having less overall height and reduced weight it is easy to install the new Belimo PR actuator on to the new butterfly valve design with just two bolts.

Due to the intelligent self-adjusting design, the newly developed butterfly valves and PR actuators of Belimo are matched for each other throughout their entire lifespan. Intelligent self-adjusting end stops inside the actuator ensure easy installation and less commissioning effort.

IP66/67 degree of protection allows outdoor usage and the flexible visual position indicator shows the position of the butterfly valve from distance.

