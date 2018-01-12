New Building Services Forum to tackle cyber security, energy management, intelligent buildings and more

Book your ticket now at www.buildingservicesforum.london

An exciting new event for the building services industry, will be tackling a raft of sector-specific topics in nine CPD-accredited seminars, with break-out sessions, networking opportunities and the chance to talk directly to come of the biggest manufacturers in the business.

Hosted by FETA Chief Executive, Russell Beattie, and supported by trade bodies including the ECA, BESA, BSRIA and BISPA, the Building Services Forum takes place on 8 February 2018 at the centrally-located Building Centre, London.

Building regulations and legislation are intrinsic to the building services industry, but if you are not abreast of the raft of new legislation that is being introduce this year, then the Forum is a must-attend.

The one-day event promises an information-rich day comprising nine CPD-accredited seminars along with break-out sessions, expert advice on tap and the opportunity to see hear about some of the latest innovations.

Did you know…?

There are up to 82% of energy efficiency measures untapped in buildings today;

With changing legislation around utilities it is becoming increasingly difficult to stay compliant and mitigate costs;

An intelligent plan for migrating to new systems in the future is essential to sustaining intelligent buildings;

Four in ten building clients currently take no steps to protect smart installations from cyber threats.

These subjects and more will be tackled by a range of leading industry speakers and there will be a chance to question them about what the future holds for building services.

Networking with members from all areas of the building services industry is an integral part of the Forum, encouraging a cooperative environment in which to build knowledge and interact with trade bodies.

Russell Beattie, FETA’s Chief Executive officer, is to introduce the seminar programme at the Forum. Commenting on the building services landscape over the next 10 years, Beattie said: “Ideally, we will have seen a wholesale review of building regulations in the wake of the Grenfell Review with close cooperation from industry to result in much more usable and practical guidance.

“Above all else, any regulations need to be enforced and that should embrace professional standards of installation and maintenance as well as building and product design. That said, there is scope for streamlining and the process must be capable of coping with change and innovation.”

To view the full seminar programme and to book your place visit www.buildingservicesforum.london