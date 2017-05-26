Neoen enters framework agreement with Schneider Electric for 750 MW of solar solutions and services worldwide

Neoen, the French independent power producer and Schneider Electric, the global specialist in energy management and automation, have signed a 750 MW Conext SmartGen multi-year framework agreement on three continents.

The scope includes: conversion stations composed of 1500V inverters, medium voltage switchgear, transformers, and complete monitoring and control system, as well as lifecycle maintenance services.

Neoen and Schneider Electric welcome this collaboration as a major joint initiative in providing more affordable and reliable clean energy.

Neoen decided to enter a framework agreement to secure electrical design, launch grid impact studies at an early stage in the development process, and leverage volumes.

“We selected Schneider Electric after a global competitive process based on the best LCOE. Having worked with Schneider Electric on the Cestas 300 MW project we were pleased with Schneider Electric’s level of involvement, responsive service team, and track record of their high performing operating plant solutions,” explained Xavier Barbaro, CEO of Neoen.

“With a global footprint and long-term commitment in Solar, Schneider Electric delivers projects and long-term service contracts for solar power plants worldwide in an efficient way, which will continue to benefit international solar businesses such as Neoen. We decided to set-up a dedicated service team to support Neoen and their EPC partners to increase reactivity and support in this very dynamic market,” said Robert Immele, Solar Business CEO at Schneider Electric.