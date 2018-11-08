Nedap launches Luxon Switch App

Nedap officially presents the Luxon Switch App. This mobile app allows users of Nedap’s online light management platform to quickly adjust lighting to their individual needs. With the Luxon Switch app, it is easy to differ from pre-configured lighting behavior.

Jeroen Smit, Product Manager at Nedap Light Controls: “The Luxon light management platform is developed to manage lighting of multi-site customers throughout the globe. The Luxon Switch App allows for quick adjustments within a group or zone of fixtures. This provides users the powerful flexibility to control their lighting as they please, for instance during overtime or when a higher light level is required.”

Luxon Switch App can be downloaded at the App Store or via Google Play.

About Nedap Luxon

Nedap Luxon is an light management platform to manage your lighting online and accelerate savings. Lights are wirelessly controlled driven by demand and are only switched on where and when needed. In addition, the Luxon platform provides clear insights in performance and usage, allowing for future optimizations and proactive maintenance. With the help of different dashboards, Nedap enables users to manage lighting within all their business locations online using one system. Luxon is easy to combine with any lighting system on the market.