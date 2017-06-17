Morris & Spottiswood scores hat trick with Bannatyne Health Clubs

UK-wide fit out firm Morris & Spottiswood has secured three high-profile refurbishment contracts with health club chain the Bannatyne Group.

The firm, which has offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Warrington and Leeds has already completed phases 1-3 on its first project at the Bannatyne health club in Kingsford Park, Colchester.

It has secured two further projects at the Bannatyne health club’s in Chingford and Crewe both involving new build extensions and widescale refurbishment works.

Morris & Spottiswood operations manager Kevin Harnick said the contracts demonstrate the firm’s growing presence in the leisure and health sectors, supporting further work across housing, education, retail and commercial markets.

“We have already completed a large portion of work at the Colchester club with the first three phases of the project now ready for use,” he said. “Work included a transformation of the former reception area into a nail bar, along with full refurbishment of existing toilets.

“Another phase of the project involved the creation of a retail space to allow for the installation of an Elemis treatment area. All work was delivered on time and to budget. These facilities will help support the expansive gym floor which offers brand new functional training including the Omnia 8, along with a sauna, spa pool and cafe bar.”

Further projects at Bannatyne health clubs in Chingford and Crewe will include new build extensions to existing gym areas to create a range of spa facilities, including treatment rooms, relaxation rooms and nail bars.

Bannatyne Group Chief Executive, Justin Musgrove, said: “We’re pleased to be working with Morris & Spottiswood on these three significant projects, which are part of a major investment programme being undertaken across our whole portfolio.”