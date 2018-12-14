Mitsubishi Electric showcases newest European factory and production techniques at its ME VIP Partner Conference

Mitsubishi Electric recently hosted over fifty members of its Partner Programme at its ME VIP conference in Turkey. The guests were given an exclusive tour of Mitsubishi Electric’s latest European factory where its range of M Series air conditioning products are manufactured.

During the three-day event, Mitsubishi Electric’s Diamond Quality and Business Solutions partners were given access to Mitsubishi Electric’s production facilities and provided with insights into the high-quality control processes that ensure products are nothing less than excellent when they reach a customer’s site. Partners were given a series of talks on how to grow their business and better serve their customers with Mitsubishi Electric, as well as some upcoming product updates and the improvements being made to the partner program.

Janvi Patel, Partner Programme Manager at Mitsubishi Electric, said “Our partners are a key channel for us in reaching the market, and it’s very rewarding to be able to offer them a first-hand experience of a key factory where Mitsubishi Electric products are produced. We are proud of our commitment to high-quality production and increasing energy efficiency, and I believe our guests have taken home even greater confidence in the design and manufacture of our products.”

