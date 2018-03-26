Ministry of Interior – VVIP Hall, Oman

Luceco has recently supplied energy saving LED luminaires to The Ministry of Interior, the government body in the Sultanate of Oman, responsible for the administration of the country.

Platinum LED Downlights were installed around the perimeter of the decorative ceilings in the Very Very Important Persons (VVIP) Hall offering potential running cost savings of up to 80% over traditional lamped luminaires. Platinum has been designed with easy fit positive locating swing out tabs and interchangeable bezel options. Boasting over 50,000 hours of operational, maintenance free life, Platinum has an impressive efficacy of 129 Llm/W and is ideal for use with sensors and lighting controls.

Fire rated and dimmable, the Atom LED downlight was used to complement the lighting design. LuxBand LED lighting strips were also used in the recess of the decorative ceiling to further enhance the architectural features. LuxBand is available in white as used in the VVIP Hall, or a 16 colour combination strip with various modes including dim, fade, flash and strobe settings as well as remote controller.

