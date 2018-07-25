Ministerial visit boosts UK’s green economy

A Cornwall-based renewable technology manufacturer of ground source heat pumps, Kensa Heat Pumps, has hosted a visit from the Minister of State for Energy and Clean Growth, the Rt. Hon Claire Perry MP, and Conservative MP for Truro and Falmouth, Sarah Newton.

Coinciding with the publication of a Government response (19th July 2018) to boost the uptake of energy efficiency measures with upfront grants through the revised Energy Company Obligation (ECO), Kensa’s Ministerial visit affirmed the role of British manufacturing in the nation’s transition to a cleaner and greener low carbon economy.

Joining Kensa at their manufacturing facility on a former tin mine site, Mount Wellington Mine near Truro, Cornwall, Energy and Clean Growth Minister Claire Perry said: “The UK is leading the world in cutting emissions, with the best economic growth while delivering the deepest carbon reductions of any G7 nation over last 25 years.

“Continued government investment through the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme is supporting the scale of change needed to meet our 2050 targets for cutting carbon emissions from heating our homes and businesses, as well as boosting the local economy right here in Cornwall.

“Yesterday’s changes to the flagship ECO scheme will increase the proportion of the scheme that is delivered with local authorities to 25%. Combined with the scheme’s new innovation requirement, this will help Cornwall County Council to work with Sarah Newton MP to give Cornish residents the ability to live warm and well.”

Since the Energy Company Obligation scheme (ECO) was launched in January 2013, 2.3 million energy efficiency measures have been installed in approximately 1.8m homes, helping to reduce people’s energy bills and make homes more energy efficient. The announced changes to the ECO scheme single out ground source heat pumps as providers of long-term benefits with low running costs, and the only technology that is able to receive both funding through ECO and the RHI.

Simon Lomax, Managing Director of the Kensa Group comments: “We are delighted that co-funding between the RHI and ECO will continue to be available for ground source heat pump installations. By singling out our technology, Government is recognizing our long-held view that ground loops represent vital national infrastructure and are worthy of exceptional support. We also are pleased to note that Government appreciates our shared ground loop system architecture allows the provision of lower cost district heating installations whilst providing connected households to select their own preferred electricity supplier. Ground source heat pumps provide the lowest cost, lowest carbon heat and should emerge as the default choice for off-gas properties.”

Sarah Newton, Conservative MP for Truro and Falmouth comments: “Companies like Kensa are just what Cornwall needs more of – high tech, well-paid sustainable jobs in both manufacturing and contracting. Kensa’s renewable energy ground source heat pumps are found in buildings not just in the UK but are also exported as far away as Holland, France and even New Zealand.

“Kensa is 100% home grown Cornish, and I’m pleased to visit once again, having been one of their biggest supporters over many years. Now employing over 40 people, today’s Ministerial visit provides a massive endorsement of Kensa’s continuing innovation and growth. But most of all I am proud that it is a Cornish company that is a market leader in solving fuel poverty, reducing heating bills to the lowest possible levels by providing Kensa’s ground source heat pumps to the poorest and most needy in society.”

Simon Lomax continues: “With a long-standing mining heritage, Cornwall has a long history of utilising nature’s resources for the benefit of our economy. The changing tides of our nation’s approach to energy production has led to Cornwall reviewing its natural assets and identifying new ways to utilise these resources, resulting in Cornwall becoming one of the UKs green growth leaders. We are proud that Kensa is one of those sustainable businesses leading this revolution, all from a former mining site in the heart of the County.

“With ground source heat pumps recognised as the most efficient renewable heating technology available, with no point of use emissions, ultra-low running costs, and the highest tariff available for heating systems through the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) now able to be jointly co-funded with the amended ECO, the technology has been rightly singled-out by Government as significantly important in its achievement of its carbon reduction targets.

“Kensa’s shareholders, directors and staff are proud that Kensa has pioneered the retrofit of ground source heat pumps into fuel poverty applications, especially in social housing, which continues to allow some of the poorest in our society to benefit from the lowest possible heating bills.

“Today’s ministerial visit is a very positive step to ensuring the stability and sustainability – and locality – of the nation’s energy production.”