Mikrofill supply Stanbrook Abbey Hotel

Set within the stunning grounds of a 26 acre estate, this former monastery is surrounded by the outstanding natural beauty of the Worcestershire countryside. The hotel’s 56 rooms offer guests a beautiful blend of historic charm and grandeur, helping to make every stay a memorable one. In addition the hotel boasts breath taking architecture, including a wonderful dining hall designed by Robert “Mouseman” Thompson.

Early in 2014 a decision was made to upgrade the existing oil fired LPHW heating and HWS circuits at the hotel which is part of Amazing Venues group. Building services consultants, Energy Performance Solutions (EPS) put together a comprehensive design including two new plantrooms.

For plantroom 1, Mikrofill supplied 2No Ethos FS550kW twin burner condensing boilers, a Mikrofill 1400/2 pressurisation package and 2 No Extreme 500 HWS loading cylinders c/w unvented kits.

Plantroom 2 consisted of 2 No WM70kW condensing boilers, a Mikrofill 150 pressurisation package and 1 No Extreme 500 HWS loading cylinder c/w unvented kit. To preserve the character of the building, the existing brick chimney stacks were lined to accommodate the new boilers. The equipment was skilfully installed by long standing mechanical contractor Daly Engineering Services.

With a turn down ratio of 40 > 1 on the FS550’s and 20 > 1 on the WM70’s accurate load matching and optimum efficiency is assured.

