Mikrofill supplies Broadway Golf Club

Established in 1895 on an escarpment with wonderful views across the Vale of Evesham to the Malvern Hills & Black Mountains, Broadway is one of the finest members’ golf clubs in the Cotswolds.

Following a dilapidation survey by Evesham Mechanical Services Ltd it was concluded that the existing ASHP’s were to be replaced with condensing boilers and associated equipment. Mikrofill supplied 2 No Ethos 70kW stainless steel wall mounted boilers c/w integral shunt pumps. The boilers, with a collective turndown ratio of 20 > 1 serve an existing zoned radiator system aswell as a primary supply to HWS cylinders.

The installation was unvented by way of a new pressurisation package that included a Mikrofill 3 filling device/fluid risk category 4 backflow preventer, a 200 litre expansion vessel and a service drain valve.

The system design and installation was carried out by long standing local contractor Evesham Mechanical Services Ltd.

