Mikrofill replaces boilers in CHP plant at Bedford Hospital

The replacement of existing CHP plant at Bedford Hospital includes boilers supplied by Mikrofill. The three Ethos boilers each have an output of 130 kW and will primarily serve the hospital’s HWS demand. They are configured to provide heat into the main system when hot-water requirements are at a minimum.

These boilers have stainless-steel heat exchanges and operate in cascade so that the total output of 390 kW can be modulated down 13 kW for precise load matching.

The scheme is fully sequenced to ensure that the LTHW boilers serve heating in preference to the existing steam-to-LTHW heat exchanges. This takes load off the central plant and improves overall system efficiency.

