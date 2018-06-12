Mikrofill re-plant at Dobbies

Dobbies in Chesterfield is within easy reach of the Derbyshire countryside, situated just off the A616 between Balborough and Clowne. The naturally large gardening area is further complimented by a substantial aquatics department with a wonderful array of fish and pets.

During the autumn of 2016 the demise of the existing direct fired HWS generator hastened the requirement for an upgrade of the HWS system serving multiple outlets around the building. Long established mechanical contractor ‘Total Heat Systems Ltd’ of Sheffield carried out the design and installation incorporating an Ethos 70kW condensing boiler and a 300L ‘Extreme Loading System’ from Mikrofill.

Mikrofill’s hot water loading systems have been developed specifically to meet the demands of modern commercial buildings. The Extreme is a domestic hot water generator that combines the advantages of both an instantaneous hot water heater and a storage system. The efficiency of the Ethos 70kW boiler is maximised whilst providing indirect LPHW to the cylinder as the Extreme is designed to operate at a ∆t of 30°C. Based on a prioritised input of 70kW at 80°C the Extreme 300 will produce in excess of 1500 l/hr and 500 litres in a 10 minute peak period at 60°C.

For more information on these and other Mikrofill products please contact the sales dept on 03452 606020