MIKROFILL IN THE PLACE

Located in the heart of London, The Place is a creative powerhouse for dance development

With the buildings existing heating plant beyond economical repair, the decision was made to update the LTHW and HWS equipment during the summer of 2013.

6No Ethos 130kW condensing boilers with stainless steel heat exchangers were installed in a basement plantroom by long standing contractor Claremore Mechanical Services of London. The Ethos boilers provide a total modulation of 60 > 1 (780 > 13kW) and Nox levels of 33mg/kw. In addition a Mikrovent 750 low loss header and air/dirt separator intercepts particles down to 5 microns on the existing primary circuit.

The heavy HWS demand was covered by the installation of 2No Extreme 500 litre loading cylinders each capable of producing in excess of 2570 litres hr at 60﮿C. The loading cylinders maximise the boilers condensing efficiency by operating at a ∆t of 30﮿C across the primary CT circuit.

The new mechanical plant was specified by building services consultant Peter Flower Design of Wellingborough.

