MIKROFILL EQUIPMENT AT SHIPSTON HIGH SCHOOL

Shipston High School provides a safe, supportive and nurturing environment that enables every pupil to grow personally and academically. In 2017 the construction of a two-storey block, featuring nine new classrooms, office space and an improved reception area got underway. The stand alone block, adjacent to the existing building has been designed to allow staff and students to move around the site safely and easily.

Leading building services engineers Built Environment Consulting selected Mikrofill equipment for the project. Two Ethos 90kW condensing boilers c/w Mikrovent low loss header and pressurisation package serve a radiant panel system and LST radiators.

Installed by long standing Warwickshire contractor P&M Heating and Mechanical Services Ltd the stainless steel boilers have a combined modulation of 20 > 1 (180 > 9 kW) and Nox levels of 33 mg/kW which ensures the Ethos range far exceeds legislative requirements.

The buildings hot water requirement is covered by the installation of a single Extreme 200 litre ‘loading cylinder’, which is designed to maximise condensing boiler efficiency by operating at a ∆t of 30°C. Coupled with an unvented kit the Extreme is capable of producing in excess of 2000 l/hr at 60°C.

For more information on these and other Mikrofill products please contact the sales team on 03452 606020 or visit www.mikrofill.com