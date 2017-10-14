MIKROFILL AT THE MASONS ARMS

Nestling in the heart of Branscombe is the award winning 14th Century inn, The Masons Arms. A charming thatched inn that offers an ideal base to escape the stresses of modern life and enjoy the magical vista of sea, beaches and the spectacular walks offered by Devon and Dorset’s Jurassic Coast.

In early 2015 as part of their continual improvement programme the pub was refurbished. Part of these works included replacing the existing underperforming HWS cylinders with 2No 500 litre Extreme HWS ‘Loading cylinders’. With a primary input of 100 kW at 80⁰C each cylinder is capable of producing in excess of 2200 l/hr at 60⁰C.

Installed by long standing building services engineers ‘Moordown Contractors’ the Extreme’s serve a total of 21 rooms and a busy kitchen area seven days a week. Each cylinder was supplied with an optional unvented kit to ensure a suitable pressure was achieved throughout the buildings secondary circuit.

In addition, the cylinders loading principle achieves 60°C throughout its stored volume and maximises condensing boiler efficiency.

