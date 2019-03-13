Mikrofill at Hounslow town primary

With the need for more school places at an all-time high, a brand new five form entry school constructed by Jerram Falkus has been built in Hounslow, West London. The second phase of the build will include 284 mixed-tenure homes including affordable housing.

Building services consultants Baily Garner LLP delivered a fully designed M&E project which incorporated Mikrofill equipment. The schools LPHW/HWS demand was met by the selection of 3No Ethos FS 350 kW twin burner condensing boilers. Installed by long standing contractor R & H Building Services Ltd, the stainless steel boilers provide a collective turn down ratio of 60 > 1 (1050 > 17.5 kW). Each Ethos FS 350 produces as little as 31mg/kw of Nox and multiples can be installed as close as 50mm apart from one another.

The domestic hot water demand throughout this large primary school is catered for by 2 No Wras approved stainless steel Extreme 500 litre loading cylinders. With a primary input of 120kW at 80°c, each cylinder can produce in excess of 2500 l/hr at 60°c. Installed with unvented kits the cylinders maximise the efficiency of the Ethos boilers by ensuring a ∆t of 30°c on the primary circuit (80/50°C).

The existing school continued operation during the site redevelopment with the new school being occupied in September 2018.

For more information on these and other Mikrofill products please contact the sales team on 03452 606020 or visit www.mikrofill.com