Mikrofill at club 3000 bristol

With a dozen clubs nationwide, Club 3000 Bingo in Bristol is the latest branch to benefit from a plantroom overhaul. The existing inefficient equipment was removed from site to make way for 4No frame mounted Ethos 130kW condensing boilers. With a combined modulation of 40 to 1 and Nox levels as low as 33mg/kwh the new stainless steel boilers provide CT LPHW to air handling units and a VT circuit to radiators throughout the building.

The boilers integral shunt pumps are set to operate at a ∆t of 20°C directing LPHW to a Mikrovent 750 low loss header/air & dirt separator capable of filtering sediment as small as 5 microns. Designed and installed by long established mechanical contractor William Austin Engineering Ltd the equipment was delivered to site to coincide with the projects tight schedule. The plant package has full remote BMS compatibility incorporating weather compensation.

In addition to the boilers the new LTHW system was unvented with a pre-commissioned pressurisation package incorporating the wall mounted Mikrofill 3, a 600 litre expansion vessel and service drain valve.

