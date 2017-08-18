MIKROFILL AT AUREUS SCHOOL

Aureus School is a STEM specialist mixed school that creates choice for the wider community in southern Oxfordshire. The schools mission is simple: we will strive to educate the whole student so that each individual in our community may ‘Grow, Learn and Flourish’.

In 2016, established services contractor J & B Hopkins, were appointed as the mechanical & electrical contractor for the schools new build works. Domestic hot water requirements were covered by the installation of 2No Mikrofill ‘Extreme’ 500 litre loading cylinders. The Extreme is hot water generator that combines the advantages of both an instantaneous hot water heater and a storage system, creating perfect harmony between a condensing boiler and a hot water cylinder.

Each stainless steel unvented loading cylinder can produce in excess of 2500 litres per hour and 845 litres in a 10 minute peak period at 60 ﮿C. In addition, a Mikrofill 1000/2 pressurisation package was installed to unvent the indirect LPHW circuits.

For more information on these and other mikrofill products please contact the sales dept on 03452 606020 or visit www.mikrofill.com