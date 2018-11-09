Mikrofill at Aureus School

Leasowes High School in Halesowen is a hard-working and successful school where traditional values of fairness, discipline and respect underpin a culture of aspiration for all.

Following a dilapidation survey by Dudley Metropolitan Borough Council the decision was made to upgrade the inefficient LPHW & HWS equipment. The existing atmospheric heating boilers were replaced with 6No Ethos 130kW wall mounted condensing boilers. The new installation has a total modulation of 60 > 1 (780 > 13kW) ensuring the buildings heat load is accurately achieved at all times.

The HWS requirement for the kitchen and main block area was catered for by the installation of an Extreme 500 litre loading cylinder. Fed via an indirect primary circuit of 80/50⁰C the loading cylinder optimises the boiler’s condensing mode and produces in excess of 2500 l/hr at 60⁰C.

In addition a Mikrofill 1200/2 pressurisation package unvented the existing LPHW circuit.

The new system design was carried out by in-house DMBC engineers within the Corporate Landlord Services dept and the installation was carried out by longstanding West Midlands based contractor TDR Mechanical Services Ltd.

“The upgrade of the heating system is an integral part of the continuing improvements being made here at Leasowes High School. I would like to thank both Mikrofill Systems and Dudley Metropolitan Council for all their help during the design and installation phase, collectively this has made a huge difference to the school”

LEASOWES SITE MANAGER – ROB UPTON

