MHG Gassero boilers supplied to Bloomsbury Plaza project

MHG Gassero Wallcon boilers, along with MHG hot water cylinders, have been supplied to Bloomsbury Plaza in central London, which is undergoing a major refurbishment. An MHG pressure manager and vessel were also supplied as part of the package.

Located on the corner of Bloomsbury Street and New Oxford Street, Bloomsbury Plaza comprises ground level retail units with offices above and basement car parking. The extensive refurbishment project includes replacement of all plant and engineering services.

Specified by ITD Consultants and installed by the Special Projects Division of Briggs and Forrester, the two 115kW Gassero Wallcon boilers were supplied complete with wall-mounting frames, along with two hot water cylinders which are serving two separate zones within the building. As the plant room is on the roof the boilers, frame and associated pipework were delivered in component parts for assembly on site.

MHG Gassero Wallcon 115kW wall-mounted gas-fired condensing boilers feature low NOx (Class 5) performance and incorporate a fully modulating pre-mix burner with 4:1 turndown capability. They can be supplied with matched mounting frames and cascade hydraulics including low loss headers or matched system separation plate heat exchangers.

Further information: http://mhgheating.co.uk/