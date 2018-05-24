Mexican ambassador opens Wavin site expansion

The expansion of Wavin’s Chippenham site has been officially opened by His Excellency, Ambassador of Mexico to the United Kingdom, Julián Ventura Valero. The expansion follows a multi-million pound investment by Wavin’s Mexican parent company, Mexichem, and will help to ensure that the plastic pipe manufacturer remains highly responsive and competitive in a rapidly changing market.

The 8,000m2 expansion is comprised of four new bays, which will drive productivity improvements in the factory. The enhanced capabilities at the site will also enable Wavin to better respond to the changing needs of the market and its customers in a more flexible and efficient way. The development is set to create a significant number of job opportunities in the factory, yard and warehouse departments, supporting not only the long-term growth plans of the business, but also the community and local economy.

Changes in transportation and handling will also greatly reduce the carbon footprint of the business. The Chippenham site uses 6,000 tonnes of recycled material annually and produces enough soil and drain pipe to circle the earth every year.

Speaking about the expansion, His Excellency, Ambassador Ventura said, “It was fantastic to celebrate the investment that a Mexican company, Mexichem, is making in high-tech manufacturing on a global scale. It was a pleasure to open the expansion and witness the positive impact Mexichem’s investment has made to Wavin’s site in Chippenham, enabling the factory to expand and for the company to continue to innovate and support both the industries it serves and the communities it is part of.”

Brent Nichols, Manufacturing Director, Fluent Europe at Wavin, said, “It was an honour to be joined by His Excellency Julián Ventura Valero at the opening of our new site expansion. The facility will streamline our supply chain and improve our service offering to customers. We’re looking forward to seeing the positive impact this investment will have across the Wavin business in years to come.”

Wavin is the UK’s leading manufacturer of plastic piping systems. For more information about Wavin and its products, visit www.wavin.com