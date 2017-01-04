MEP Senior Technical Services Manager and Senior Commissioning Manager

A fantastic opportunity has arisen to join a well-established Building Services Consultancy operating in London and the Home Counties, providing an excellent opportunity to be a part of a growing company.

The Senior Technical Services Manager will need to possess a strong working knowledge of Mechanical and Electrical Building Services along with a strong track record of delivering contracts on time and to budget. You will be expected to liaise with the Design Team and contractors, chair design co-ordination, value engineering, programme and progress meetings from conception to commissioning.

The successful candidate will hold a relevant qualification (e.g. HNC, HND, BEng, BSc, etc.)

The Senior Commissioning Manager will have complete responsibility to manage and oversee the M&E contractors commissioning activities on site, ensuring the compatibility of the electrical and mechanical systems are in accordance with requirements and design specifications of the project, provide commission ability appraisals, risk registers, commissioning programmes, pre commission testing checks, fault finding, system development, design evaluations and acting as an advisory service to our client.

ONLY EXPERIENCED CANDIDATES WHO ARE SELF MOTIVATED AND HAVE AT LEAST 3 YEARS EXPERIENCE AS AN M&E TSM / M&E COMMISSIONING MANAGER WILL BE CONSIDERED.

Freelance opportunities available/Salary negotiations

Please email your CV to: sharon.bryant@rosebuildingservices.com

Tel: 01403 733362