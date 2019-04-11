Megaflo rewards puts installers first

An installer-focused loyalty-scheme from Heatrae Sadia is championing hard working individuals in the heating industry.

Launched in 2017, Megaflo Rewards recognises the loyalty and dedication of heating engineers who install Megaflo cylinders. The scheme has been designed to provide ultimate functionality, with quick and easy warranty registration and instant access to Megaflo resources such as brochures, images and logos. Members receive priority next-day engineer call-outs from Baxi Customer Support and immediate connection to the technical helpline.

Installers benefit from a wealth of assistance which can help them offer the highest level of service to customers at the touch of a button. As a further advantage, the scheme has the provision to provide free annual service alerts for two years on each cylinder registered, which means one less thing to worry about for busy installers.

Ashley Langran, Megaflo Team Leader said, “We have long championed the dedication of installers in the UK. Megaflo Rewards is our way of giving something back to those who install our cylinders”.

“Installers are at the heart of everything we do and we value their dedication to the job they do. Our rewards scheme focuses on helping their businesses to grow, by giving them points to spend on many items on our rewards catalogue – from workwear and tools to help their business thrive, to holiday vouchers and magazine subscriptions to help them and their families unwind”, Ashely commented. “Heating engineers who sign-up to Megaflo Rewards will also receive access to their own dedicated account manager who will be on-hand to offer them the help and support they need.”

Josh Glossop of Aquaheat Services said, “I think that offering loyalty benefits to installers is a good idea – we all love a freebie or a gift! It also gives us an incentive to up-sell products to our customers. There are plenty of boiler rewards schemes, but there isn’t much on the cylinder side of things.”

“We want to say thank you to the dedicated men and women who choose Megaflo, the rewards scheme is our way of giving something back and to help their business grow while supporting them as individuals”, Ashely concluded.

