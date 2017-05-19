Meet Hamworthy Heating’s Stainless Family up close

Commercial boiler and hot water specialist Hamworthy Heating is taking its range of stainless steel boilers and calorifier, the Stainless Family, to the road. Starting in June 2017, the van will be touring the country to show customers the benefits of stainless steel in the components of boiler and water heaters, as well as best practice heating and hot water system design.

The ‘Stainless Van’ is equipped with real products and hydraulic schematics as visuals. Visitors will have the chance to learn about stainless steel as material at the ‘heart’ of the boiler – the heat exchanger. But there are plenty more topics covered, e. g. how modular boilers such as the Wessex ModuMax mk3 can be integrated into and benefit heat networks and how to design a hot water and heating system efficiently including a Stratton mk2 wall hung boiler or a Varmax floor standing boiler as practical examples. The van will be driven by Hamworthy’s commercial heating and hot water experts who will be on hand to answer any questions and show people round the products. Supporting information such as schematics, videos and literature will also be available. Customers can link a visit of the roadshow van with one of Hamworthy’s free CIBSE-accredited CPD seminars.

Stuart Turner, National Sales Manager at Hamworthy Heating says

“We know our customers like to get hands-on experience on our products and see them life-sized. However, it can be difficult to take time out of the office. That’s why we’ve decided to take our products on the road and visit them instead. It’s a great way to familiarise with our boilers and water heaters and because the sales team is driving the van, there’s expert advice at hand.”

The Stainless Van will be available from June 2017 and can be easily booked by phone on 01202 662500 or email at sales@hamworthy-heating.com. For updates and more info, follow Hamworthy on Twitter @heatingatwork and track the van’s journey on www.hamworthy-heating.com/roadshow.