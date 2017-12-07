Mechanical Surveyor Opportunity

£33916 plus Excellent Benefits

Our client is a unique social business that looks to innovate new approaches and partnerships to tackle the issues our neighbourhood’s face.

An opportunity has arisen within their Assets and Growth team for a newly created post, which will ensure that all specialist mechanical installations are compliant to relevant legislation service standards and maintenance cycles.

In addition, you will project manage capital investment schemes for replacement installations.

Applicants will be appropriately qualified, coupled with an excellent up to date knowledge of legislation around mechanical services and delivery.

You will have experience of preparing specifications and design solutions and a good practical understanding of engineering and building contracts including service level agreements. You will possess excellent communication and interpersonal skills to allow you develop effective relationships with a range of stakeholders and you will be able to maximise IT in your activities.

If you believe you have the experience, skills and enthusiasm for this role, we would like to hear from you.

In return our client offers an attractive salary and benefits package including excellent pension provision, 35 Hour week with flexible working.

Interviews/assessments are expected to take place on Monday 20 November 2017 and shortlisted candidates need to be available on this date.

Note: Once you have applied you will need to complete an online application form with a cover note as part of the application process – You will be emailed a link with the application process. (Please check inbox and junk mail folder)

Follow us on twitter @ awconsultingltd

In respect to the above role(s), Anderson Wright Consulting Ltd operates as an Employment Agency