M&E Quantity Surveyor

Ref: MEQS / DH3
Location – London
As one of London’s leading M&E Contractors, this company is always keen to talk to high caliber engineering personnel. Positions are currently available in the South East/East London areas for commercial disciplines, and individuals looking for either contract or permanent opportunities will be considered. Experience of working on residential developments is a definite requirement for these positions.
An attractive daily rate or competitive salary and benefits package is available, along with a commitment to provide ongoing training and professional development.