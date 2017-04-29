Our client, a successful Design & Build Contractor, is currently looking to add an experienced M&E Project Manager to their London team.

They are ideally looking for someone with:

15 years plus experience in the residential sector

10 years of Project Management / Senior Operations.

a Mechanical Bias as a preference but not essential.

Asite experience would also help.

This role will be to run a tier 1 residential project in the centre of London.

If this sounds of interest, or you require further information, then please contact Bill Simpson.

Tel: 0208 547 3399

bill.simpson@magrec.co.uk