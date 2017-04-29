M&E Project Manager

Our client, a successful Design & Build Contractor, is currently looking to add an experienced M&E Project Manager to their London team.

They are ideally looking for someone with:

  • 15 years plus experience in the residential sector
  • 10 years of Project Management / Senior Operations.
  • a Mechanical Bias as a preference but not essential.
  • Asite experience would also help.

This role will be to run a tier 1 residential project in the centre of London.

If this sounds of interest, or you require further information, then please contact Bill Simpson.

Tel: 0208 547 3399

bill.simpson@magrec.co.uk

On April 28, 2017
