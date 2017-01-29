M&E PERMANENT & CONTRACT OPPORTUNITIES, London & South East

M&E Contracts Manager Senior Project Manager

This privately owned organisation specialises in MEP installation projects and has an annual turnover of £30 million. The company has been established 15 years and was set up to deliver a first class service to its clients within the London region. Excellent salary and benefits package available for individuals with experience of successfully delivering large value MEP projects in the capital.

Buyer M&E Design Engineers

Planner Quantity Surveyor

Based in Docklands, this organisation is currently looking to speak to experienced candidates for site and office support roles in design, planning, commercial and procurement disciplines. Individuals looking for either contract or permanent opportunities within the above disciplines are required.

An attractive daily rate or competitive salary and benefits package is available, along with a commitment to provide ongoing training and professional development.

BIM Manager M&E CAD Leader

Great opportunity for an experienced BIM Manager to join one of London’s apex MEP Contracting organisations. The company provides enhanced services for a wide range of clients across central and local government as well as property developers, investors, and a range of other commercial organisations, and has been successfully delivering building services projects since 1986. In addition to this role, the company is looking to recruit experienced MEP Cadduct Coordinators capable of taking on a Lead/CAD Manager’s duties overseeing the production of 3d models from CAD Bureaus/Outsourced CAD services. Competitive hourly rates are payable and long term opportunities are available for individuals with a comprehesive coordination and engineering background.

