M&E OPPORTUNITIES

Electrical Associate Electrical Engineer

One of my long standing client’s is expanding its electrical engineering team to incorporate an increased workload within government, retail and commercial design projects. The company has been established over 30 years and has gained a reputation for delivering design excellence for a diverse range of projects within its portfolio. Opportunity for career development within both roles are real and a progressive career plan will be agreed from the beginning. Excellent salary and benefits are offered for career minded individuals with experience of conceptual design.

M&E Contracts Manager M&E QS

This privately owned organisation specialises in MEP installation projects and has an annual turnover of £30 million. The company has been established 15 years and was set up to offer a first class service to its clients within the London region. Its reputation within building services contracting is founded on the quality of projects it delivers.

An excellent salary and benefits package is available for individuals with experience of successfully managing the operational and commercial aspects of large value developments in the capital.

M&E Quantity Surveyor M&E Planner

As one of London’s leading M&E Contractors, this company is always keen to talk to high calibre engineering personnel for site and office based roles. Positions are currently available in the South East/East London areas for planning and commercial disciplines, and individuals looking for either contract or permanent opportunities will be considered.

Experience of working on residential developments is a definite requirement for these positions. An attractive daily rate or competitive salary and benefits package is available, along with a commitment to provide ongoing training and professional development.