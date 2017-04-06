M&E Contracts Manager

Ref: CMGR / DH3

Location – Central London

This privately owned organisation specialises in MEP installation projects and has an annual turnover of £30 million. The company has been established 15 years and was set up to offer a first class service to its clients within the London region. Its reputation within building services contracting is founded on the quality of projects it delivers.

An excellent salary and benefits package is available for individuals with experience of successfully managing the operational and commercial aspects of large value developments in the capital.