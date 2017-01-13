With over 100 years of history to call on, this Contractor has become an established and recognised industry leader in the design and build of M&E services projects throughout London and the South of England. Its renowned involvement in residential sector developments has seen the successful delivery of a portfolio of high spec apartments and quality homes across the regions, as well as community and associated commercial facilities.

The company ethos demands excellence from its performance and value from its people. These characteristics are fundamental to its growth in the current market-place and provide a solid platform for pushing the organisation forward during these uncertain times.

As with all great companies, its strength is in its people, and with new projects being won and expansion plans in place, attracting new talent is key to building on the success so far.

The company operates from a base in Docklands, and is currently looking to speak to experienced candidates of all levels for site and office support roles in engineering, commercial and procurement disciplines. Individuals looking for either contract or permanent opportunities within the following roles are required:

M&E Project Manager M&E Supervisors Project Engineer Buyer/Procurement Quantity Surveyor Logistics/Stores

An attractive daily rate or competitive salary and benefits package is available, along with a commitment to provide ongoing training and professional development.

If you are looking for a new challenge or to make the next step on your career path, then please contact me to arrange a confidential discussion regarding why you think this opportunity may be right for you.

Bill Simpson – Magenta

bill.simpson@magrec.co.uk

M&E CONTRACT & PERMANENT OPPORTUNITIES

London & South East