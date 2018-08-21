McCarthy and Stone builds on Uponor

Uponor UK supplied an integrated solution of Heat Interface Units (HIU’s), MLC commercial plumbing and Q&E tapwater connections in two McCarthy and Stone retirement homes within St Albans and Southsea

Designed, specifi ed and installed by GP Plumbing to McCarthy & Stone’s requirements (client), the HIU’s will help deliver maximum energy effi ciency from the four 150kW and three 120kW gas boilers installed as a central plant. This in turn, will assist McCarthy & Stone in achieving its objectives of maximising comfort for residents while minimising operational costs and service charges.

Working in collaboration with McCarthy and Stone’s energy consultants, the building was designed to enhance energy efficiency. The well-insulated airtight building fabric and a mechanical ventilation system with heat recovery ensures optimal comfort across all one and two bedroom apartments.

The HIU units were supplied customised to the requirements of each project, with isolation valves situated at the top of the unit ready for connection to the centralised plant heating network.

“In addition to providing robust quality and effi cient performance, the Uponor HIUs also offer excellent design values, a smart metal frame and top connections to avoid the need for additional pipework. This gives the Uponor HIU a great appearance and excellent customised performance.

Matt Long, GP Plumbing