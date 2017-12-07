Martindale Electric puts Thermal Imaging within easy reach

The new IRC thermal imaging cameras from Martindale Electric represent a breakthrough in affordable thermal imaging for troubleshooting of electrical and mechanical installations. The combination of real time thermal imaging with spot infrared temperature measurement, packaged in a rugged pistol design, make it the ideal tool for electricians and maintenance teams needing fast on-site diagnostics. The cameras show hot and cold spots at a glance and accurately measure spot temperatures of hot and hard to reach surfaces.

The advanced thermal images, displayed on the 4.5cm colour display, combine colour temperature gradients and component outlines to quickly troubleshoot problems, be it poor electrical connections, phase unbalance or faulty motors and bearings. Both IRC325 and IRC327 include an infrared spot thermometer making it easy to accurately and safely measure the temperature of hot and hard to reach surfaces without contact.

For more advanced applications, the IRC327 has an extended temperature range to 650o C and allows simple capture and storage of the image to the SD card for evaluation and reporting. In addition, laser targeting and the 5 LED torch make it easy to get reliable measurements wherever you are working. The built-in lens cover of the IRC327 provides protection for all environments.

www.martindale-electric.co.uk