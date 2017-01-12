Martindale Electric moves in the right direction

As part of its continuous development and growth, Martindale Electric is pleased to announce it has relocated to new larger premises, which will enable the company to further enhance its service to customers.

Bringing together sales, marketing, manufacturing, product development and training together under one roof, the new building also provides new calibration, repair and training facilities which will enable Martindale Electric to provide even higher levels of customer service, whilst continuing to build on its leading position in safe isolation and electrical safety.

Located less than 100m from its current location, the new modern building occupies a prominent position at the head of Imperial Way, Watford and offers easy access to the M25 and M1. Fitted with the latest LED lighting and a heat recovery ventilation system, the new environmentally friendly building provides an ideal working environment and even has a 24 hour gym next door.

Founded in 1928, Martindale Electric is one of the most trusted brands in electrical safety testing with a reputation for providing innovative and time-saving electrical measurement solutions for electricians and service professionals.

Offering a market leading range of voltage testers, proving units, socket and continuity testers, Martindale Electric products include a comprehensive range of 17th edition installation testers, PATs and electrical and environmental test tools.

Contact details to be included are Martindale Electric, Tel No – 01923 441 717, Email – sales@martindale-electric.co.uk & Web – www.martindale-electric.co.uk.