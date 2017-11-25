Marshall-Tufflex trunking pre-fabricated into Battersea apartment project

More than 500 apartments in the £9 billion revamp of London’s iconic Battersea Power Station have utility cupboards pre-fabricated with a cable management solution from leading British manufacturer Marshall-Tufflex.

The cupboards were assembled off-site and delivered complete with Marshall-Tufflex Sterling Profile 3 white trunking to supply power for apartment ventilation and heat interface units, cupboard lighting, hot water, the fire alarm and security system, satellite television, BT networks, a leak detection panel and washing machine. A ‘non-power’ section carries EMS wiring and outgoing data, telephone and TV cables together with a link to energy metering/billing services. Electrical wholesaler was Edmundson Electrical, Twickenham.

“This has been a really interesting project to work on for two reasons,” said Marshall-Tufflex Project & Specification Manager, Barry Roberts. “We are best known for working in the commercial cable management sector, so to supply a large and prestigious domestic project was an interesting request. It is also somewhat unusual for trunking to be pre-fabricated in this manner but for this project it made total sense and allowed for an integral element of each apartment to be prepared in a controlled environment and simply slotted into place and connected up at exactly the right time in the build schedule.

“Marshall-Tufflex’s Sterling Profile 3 has delivered an incredibly neat finish that keeps all cabling hidden and inaccessible while delivering a large amount of power and data cabling to the required services. Its square edges fit cleanly together and multi-compartments allow for versatility and full segregation of services,” added Mr Roberts.

Sterling Profile 3 is 167 x 50mm and available in a variety of colours and finishes, with a range of corners, flat angles, bends and tees available. Dividing fillets allow further segregation of services within each compartment and aluminium screening inserts or conductive spray coatings are available to assist with both electromagnetic immunity and emissions.