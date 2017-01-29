Marshall-Tufflex hidden heroes deliver flawless power and data services

Marshall-Tufflex’s comprehensive range of underfloor to desk cable management and prefabricated wiring systems have been developed for fast, easy and adaptable installation, distributing power and data services from beneath raised access floors and in-screed systems. The range includes:

Series 507 Powertrack which is fast to fit, strong and compliant with BS EN 61534-1:2011 and BS EN 61534-22:2009. Manufactured from rigid galvanised steel with key and colour co-ordinated outlets and end feeds for error-free installation, Powertrack is supplied with a pre-assembled coupler, adjustable floor mounting brackets and is available in Standard and CE (Clean Earth) 63Amp versions

Raised floor boxes (standard or heavy duty) with three or four compartments

MT32 plug-and-play prefabricated technology for seamless connection from incoming feed to desktop

In-screed system comprising a range of floor outlet boxes, fittings and plates in galvanised steel, with PVC-U or steel ducting

Desk surface units – a range of injection moulded pre-wired and assembled power units that can be used singly or linked by plug and play cable connectors.

For more information visit www.marshall-tufflex.com/getsetinstall