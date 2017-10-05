Mark Needham, head of Fulham’s European business, explains how their new LED and emergency driver is a solution for contractors and wholesalers alike

Fulham Company Europe has recently launched a new European Spec All-in-One, LED driver, Emergency driver/inverter and battery backup.

Complying with all relevant European standards, including Emergency Lighting and latest revisions, Fulham’s new HotSpot Plus looks to take away the headache from emergency lighting.

The all-in-one solution eliminates typical wiring and installation nightmares usually associated with emergency lighting circuits. HotSpot Plus is one single case unit with a maximum 45W dimmable LED driver integrated with cable-clamp, loop-in/loop-out connectors for mains input and LED output connectors to the luminaire; it could not be more simple.

The extremely compact unit has an integrated, replaceable battery with 12 hour recharge and a discharge capacity to power a selectable 3W/180minutes or 6W/90minutes.

What’s more, the LED driver output is programmable with a very inexpensive, quick and easy to use, hand held digital programmer.

Very simply, this allows you to select the required output current in 1mA increments from 250mA to 1400mA. It means you need to keep just one single product in stock that will cover a vast number of Emergency LED requirements and will be compatible with an extensive array of LED luminaires on the market.

In the event of a power outage, the un-switched/permanent live connection to the HotSpot Plus will detect the emergency and will automatically switch-over to the integrated battery and emergency driver. Using a simple selector switch on the HotSpot Plus, you can pre-set the required emergency output power up to 6W for 1.5 hours, the default being set at 3W output for 3 hours.

Automatic self-test functionality is also included; so, if required, it’s available and built-in, if it is not required, simply leave it switched off. The automatic self-test functionality fully complies with the European standards for monthly and annual test requirements.

Each HotSpot Plus comes with a dual colour, green & red LED status indicator with integrated test-switch. Static green indication will show healthy and correct operation whilst the static red indication alerts of a problem. This circular indicator / test switch is supplied on a lead and comes with mounting rings to enable quick and easy installation.

Additional advanced features such as programmable dimming curve, NTC input (temperature protection) and built-in “black-box” for collection of usage data (hours operated and at what temperature for example) are also included as standard.

This compact unit is so simple to use, easy to set-up and quick to install whilst powerful and feature packed, it provides a truly all-in-one Emergency LED solution.

All-in-One unit:

45W Dimmable LED Driver

Built-in Emergency Driver.

Invertor/Battery Charger.

Replaceable integrated battery.

Selectable emergency output.

Selectable auto. self-test function.

Programmable LED driver output.

5 year warranty / 3 year battery warranty.

The HotSpot Plus All-in-One is the single stock item solution that will eliminate many of the difficulties, complications and frustrations commonly related to Emergency lighting and is available for sampling now.

The Fulham brand is gaining enormous pace in Europe, the company having recently expanded its presence with its new head office in the Netherlands which serves its growing European distributor and OEM customer base as well as housing its design centre for LED drivers.

As an innovator of intelligent lighting components for energy efficient and sustainable lighting solutions, Fulham engages in a continuous product development programme. The company prides itself in the quality of its products and service. Its lighting components are featured in many lighting manufacturers’ luminaires including commercial and industrial, emergency, signage, refrigeration and street lighting.

Further information on Fulham’s full range of products is available on +31 72 572 3000 by emailing europesales@fulham.com or visiting the company’s website at www.fulham.com