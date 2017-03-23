Maplin – Store of the Future!

Energy consumption savings above predicted levels following Luceco LED luminaire refurbishment programme throughout the Maplin Electronics Store Estate.

Throughout 2016 Luceco worked in parallel with Maplin Electronics to realise its lighting refurbishment project, playing a key role with the design and supply of LED energy saving luminaires to the group. Converting much of its store estate, the project included the need for better lighting within its stores and lower energy costs. With the roll-out now complete, the finance team at Maplin reported an increase in the original energy consumption savings above predicted levels.

Luceco are now proud to have recently supplied luminaries for another significant project – Store of the Future. The Luceco lighting design team was tasked with designing an LED lighting solution using the proven recessed and highly efficient Luceco LED Panels. The design also called for lighting solutions to suit various areas in the store including Consultation and Gaming rooms, Home Entertainment, Play, Smart Life and Home Office.

The key products used were 1200x600mm high output backlit panels for the high lighting levels required and platinum downlights with brushed steel bezels in the Consultation and Gaming rooms. Back of House lighting was achieved using IP65 climate luminaires in the storage areas, Atlas bulkheads in WCs, and LuxPanels in offices, providing a complete Retail lighting solutions package!

